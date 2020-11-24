PlayStation 5 Deathloop launches May 21st 2021

Anne Lewis Senior Content Manager at Bethesda Softworks, has taken to the official PlayStation blog to confirm that the highly anticipated Deathloop game will be launching exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on May 21st, 2021. Check out the latest trailer to accompany the announcement for a glimpse of what you can expect from the game in which you are trapped in a time loop desperate to find your way out.

“Deathloop doesn’t just let you feel the action through your controller. Thanks to the DualSense controller speaker, you’ll hear the action coming from your hands. Each bullet that whizzes past your head (or hits it). Julianna’s taunts echoing from your own personal radio as she tracks your every move across the island of Blackreef. The dry click of your weapon trigger as you’ve just fired your last bullet and run out of ammo. Each sound perfectly complements the events on-screen and the sensations coming from your controller. “

“The island of Blackreef is chaotic, to say the least, especially when you’re Colt. With every single inhabitant out for your blood, you’re going to need a killer arsenal if you’re going to survive long enough to take out your targets and free yourself from this prison. An arsenal that feels as good as it looks, because this is an Arkane game after all, and style is everything. With Deathloop’s dynamic weapons, every weapon will feel unique in your hands. From the way it fires or swings, to the way it reloads or connects with its target, you’ll feel the difference through the DualSense controller.”

