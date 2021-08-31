Deals: Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car

We have an awesome deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car kit.

The Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car kit is available in our deals store for $107.99 without tools and $129.99 with tools, a saving of 10% off the normal price.

Autonomous cars are the future and we’ll show you how it works. This tiny wheeled robot has a camera and a microcomputer and can be programmed to autonomously navigate a small road while driving, just like an autonomous car would (yeah, like Tesla). It has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi so you can connect it to other devices wirelessly. Wheelson also has an LCD display where you can see what the robot sees. It’s powered by four small electromotors and has a rechargeable Li-Po battery included. This DIY kit is complete with the components you’ll need to build the car and learn new skills all the way through. What You’ll Learn Assemble a small 4-wheeled robot

Control an electromotor using a microcomputer

Learn how computer vision works

Calibrate your robot’s camera

Know how autonomous cars work & how to make your car navigate a road autonomously

Recognize & scan a QR code using your robot’s camera

Recognize different simple objects using a camera & image processing algorithms What You Can Do With the Car Drive your newly assembled robot buddy around

Code Wheelson to drive autonomously using its camera

Make it recognize QR codes on the floor & flash the built-in RGB LED accordingly

Make a custom program in CircuitBlocks

Play with built-in line tracking & objection recognition algorithms

Specs Materials: cardboard, plastic, metal, PVC, rubber, acrylic

Dimensions: 1.4″H x 7.5″L x 11.4″W

Weight: 17.63oz

DIY autonomous car kit

Focus skills/topics Robot assembly Microcomputers Computer vision Camera calibration Autonomous driving QR code scanning Object recognition

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Standard Kit: What’s Included Main circuit board

Camera & headlights board

Display board – 128*160 TFT color display

Li-Po battery

Four electromotors

Wheels

Robot’s plastic chassis

A bag of other small components such as resistors, pushbuttons, nuts, and bolts

An instruction booklet – ready for your offline knowledge consumption

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car over at our deals store at the link below.

