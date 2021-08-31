Deals: Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car

We have an awesome deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car kit.
The Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car kit is available in our deals store for $107.99 without tools and $129.99 with tools, a saving of 10% off the normal price.
Autonomous cars are the future and we’ll show you how it works. This tiny wheeled robot has a camera and a microcomputer and can be programmed to autonomously navigate a small road while driving, just like an autonomous car would (yeah, like Tesla). It has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi so you can connect it to other devices wirelessly. Wheelson also has an LCD display where you can see what the robot sees. It’s powered by four small electromotors and has a rechargeable Li-Po battery included. This DIY kit is complete with the components you’ll need to build the car and learn new skills all the way through.
What You’ll Learn
- Assemble a small 4-wheeled robot
- Control an electromotor using a microcomputer
- Learn how computer vision works
- Calibrate your robot’s camera
- Know how autonomous cars work & how to make your car navigate a road autonomously
- Recognize & scan a QR code using your robot’s camera
- Recognize different simple objects using a camera & image processing algorithms
What You Can Do With the Car
- Drive your newly assembled robot buddy around
- Code Wheelson to drive autonomously using its camera
- Make it recognize QR codes on the floor & flash the built-in RGB LED accordingly
- Make a custom program in CircuitBlocks
- Play with built-in line tracking & objection recognition algorithms
Specs
- Materials: cardboard, plastic, metal, PVC, rubber, acrylic
- Dimensions: 1.4″H x 7.5″L x 11.4″W
- Weight: 17.63oz
- DIY autonomous car kit
- Focus skills/topics
- Robot assembly
- Microcomputers
- Computer vision
- Camera calibration
- Autonomous driving
- QR code scanning
- Object recognition
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Standard Kit: What’s Included
- Main circuit board
- Camera & headlights board
- Display board – 128*160 TFT color display
- Li-Po battery
- Four electromotors
- Wheels
- Robot’s plastic chassis
- A bag of other small components such as resistors, pushbuttons, nuts, and bolts
- An instruction booklet – ready for your offline knowledge consumption
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car over at our deals store at the link below.
