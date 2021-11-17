Deals: The Mindful Notebook, Save 26%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Mindful Notebook in the Geeky Gadgets Desls store this week.

The Mindful Notebook is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $21.99, it normally retails for $30.

The Mindful Notebook is a tool to keep you focused and ensure you’re starting each day with the proper mindset to reach your goals and fulfill your objectives. The notebook has three parts which help you go about your day and tasks with ease. Start taking back control of your life today!

The video below gives us a look at the Mindful Notebook and its various features, you can also see more informatyion on the book below.

Here are some of the features:

Daily Inspirational quote included on each page to make sure you’re properly grounded

Journal may be used an everyday go-to place for notes or thoughts

Gratitude Patience section reminds you of what you can be grateful for

Corso donates to the Foundation for a Mindful Society w/ every purchase

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Mindful Notebook over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below and check out some of the other notebooks available.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals