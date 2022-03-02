Deals: The Master CompTIA Training Bundle, save 95%

We have an awesome deal on the Master CompTIA Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

If you’re just getting started with a career in IT or looking forward to climbing up the expertise ladder, getting equipped with the leading IT certifications would give you so much edge. CompTIA certifications attest that you have the competency of an IT professional from entry-level to expert. As a certified CompTIA partner, ITU Online offers this 12-course bundle to help you ace the brand new Core Series for the A+ certification, new IT Fundamentals (ITF+), PenTest+, Security+, Network+ and more. With over 200 hours, you’ll be able to acquire the necessary skills as a certified and in-demand CompTIA professional.

Included Courses

CompTIA PenTest+ Access 217 lectures & 26 hours of content This highly hands-on course gives participants experience in network & system penetration testing

CompTIA Security+ Access 81 lectures & 29 hours of content The CompTIA Security+ covers many vendor neutral topics including different types of threats & attacks, networking technologies and tools, secure design and architecture, identity and access management, risk assessment and management, and finishes up with Cryptography and Public Key Infrastructure.

CompTIA CySA+ Access 67 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7 CySA+ is focused on the knowledge and skills required to configure and use threat-detection tools, perform data analysis and interpreting the results

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) Access 89 lectures & 28 hours of content Advanced-level training in risk management, enterprise security operations and architecture, research and collaboration, and integration of enterprise security

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Access 162 lectures & 26 hours of content Learn concepts that cover troubleshooting, network management, installation and configuration of networks

CompTIA A+ (220-1001) Access 57 lectures & 21 hours of content Learn about mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization and cloud computing, and network troubleshooting

CompTIA A+ (220-1002) Access 57 lectures & 7 hours of content Learn about Operating Systems, Security, Software Troubleshooting and Operational Procedures

CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals Access 51 lectures & 13 hours of content Assesses the candidate’s knowledge in the areas of troubleshooting theory and preventative maintenance

CompTIA CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-001 Access 53 lectures & 10 hours of content Validates the knowledge and best practices required of IT practitioners working in cloud computing environments, who must understand and deliver cloud infrastructure

CompTIA Cloud Essentials Access 44 lectures & 7 hours of content Geared towards IT professionals currently in or looking for positions as IT consultants, IT technical services, IT relationship managers, IT architects, consultants and business process owners analysts

CompTIA LX0-101 & LX0-102: CompTIA Linux+ Access 100 lectures & 16.5 hours of content 24/7 Perform maintenance tasks with the command line, install and configure a workstation, and be able to configure a basic network

CompTIA MB0-001: Mobility+ Access 48 lectures & 8.5 hours of content Covers mobile device management, troubleshooting, security, & network infrastructure



