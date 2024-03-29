Deals: The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle

Have you ever wanted to bring your imagination to life on paper? Or perhaps you’ve always been fascinated by the artistry behind your favorite comic book characters? If so, we have the perfect solution for you. The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle is a comprehensive course designed to help beginners master the art of drawing.

This course is not just about learning to draw; it’s about understanding the human form and how to translate that into dynamic, believable characters. Taught by professional artist Robert Marzullo, this course offers a wealth of knowledge and techniques to help you improve your figure drawing skills. Marzullo, with his vast experience in comics, 3D animation, storyboards, and design, is also the author of “Learn to Draw Action Heroes” and has a large following on YouTube.

Key Features of the Course

Lifetime access to 27 lectures and 6 hours of content

to 27 lectures and 6 hours of content Lessons on breaking down the human body into basic forms

into basic forms Techniques to improve figure drawing

Guidance on drawing female arms and shading muscular arms

Learn how to draw various body parts from memory

Understand how to create dynamic figure drawings more effectively

more effectively Learn how to use gestures to create believable poses

Receive a copy of the art files as downloadable PDFs

Access the course on both desktop and mobile devices

Includes a certificate of completion

The course aims to instill confidence and precision in your drawing skills. You’ll learn how to draw various body parts from memory, create dynamic figure drawings, and use gestures to create more believable poses. Plus, you’ll receive a copy of the art files as downloadable PDFs, so you can practice and refine your skills at your own pace.

The best part? You can access this course on both desktop and mobile devices, making it easy to learn wherever you are. And upon completion, you’ll receive a certificate to showcase your new skills.

So, why wait? Start your artistic journey today with the Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle. Remember, the only requirement is a device with basic specifications. Unleash your inner artist and create characters that are truly your own.

