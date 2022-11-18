Deals: Skoove Premium Piano Lessons Lifetime Subscription

We have an awesome deal for the Geeky Gadgets readers this week, the Skoove Premium Piano Lessons Lifetime Subscription.
Explore the magic of learning piano and discover your own little musical getaway. Join over 1 million people enjoying the interactive piano and keyboard lessons for beginners, intermediate and advanced players. Skoove makes it easy to learn and practice notes, chords, and techniques. This app shows you how to play your favorite songs and listens and adapts to you, giving you individual feedback and planning your lessons just for you. With 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos, Skoove will help tailor your learning.
Play your way
- Artificial Intelligence. Recognizes the notes you play & helps your improve
- Listen as you play. Learns your weaknesses & plans the perfect next exercise
- 400 lessons + thousands of instructional videos. Tailors your learning
Play the music love
- Chart hits. John Legend, The Beathles, Coldplay, Adele, & more
- Classical pieces. Bach, Beethoven, Debussy, Mozart, & more
- Improvisation. Learn to compose your very own melodies
Play by ear
- Recognize notes & play tunes just by listening to them
- Learn the steps that will help you improvise & play on your own
Play with any piano or keyboard
- Works with all pianos & keyboards, USB/MIDI or acoustic
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.