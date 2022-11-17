Deals Reminder: Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm – Grey/Black Refurbished, save 39%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome deal on the Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm – Grey/Black Refurbished, GPS + 4G in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm – Grey/Black Refurbished is available in our deals store for $139.99, you can save 39% off the original price.

Ride the season in style with the Apple Watch Series 3 from Apple. This is an ultra-durable smartwatch that works seamlessly with your Apple devices & services, delivering a new level of connectivity and utility. With this sleek smartwatch wrapped around your wrist, you can measure calories burned, keep tabs on your heart rate, and fuel your workouts by listening to Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. What’s more, the Series 3 Apple Watch can track popular workouts like yoga, cycling, swimming, and high-intensity interval training, so you can take your workouts even further.

Stay connected on the go with this 42mm model featuring an appealing design, intuitive operating system, and clear display.

Wide compatibility. Works seamlessly with your Apple devices & services

Works seamlessly with your Apple devices & services Ultra-durable. It’s IP6X-certified dust resistant, & swim-proof with WR50 water resistance

It’s IP6X-certified dust resistant, & swim-proof with WR50 water resistance Unlimited apps on your wrist. Lets you access tens of thousands of apps on the App Store right on your wrist

Lets you access tens of thousands of apps on the App Store right on your wrist Stay connected. Send a text, make a call, listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, & get notifications on the go

Send a text, make a call, listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, & get notifications on the go All-day battery life. Get up to 18 hours & up to 36 hours on low-power mode

Get up to 18 hours & up to 36 hours on low-power mode Model year. 2017

Refurbished Rating

This product comes with a “Fair” condition rating. It will show signs of use like scuffs, scratches, and possibly minor dents. It has been fully tested to function at 100%

You can find out more details about the Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm – Grey/Black Refurbished in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

