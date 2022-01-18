Deals Reminder: Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck, Save 52%

Don’t forget to check out the amazing deal on the Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck with 720P HD FPV WiFi Camera is available in our deals store for $83.99, it normally retails for $175.
Race with friends anywhere with this Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck. With a 720P HD WiFi camera and an FPV transmission, you can capture crystal clear photos and videos. Its 45° adjustable angle lens also allows a greater shooting range. The 1/16 full scale model has advanced anti-skid tires, shock absorbers, an anti-collision beam, high-speed throttle response, and intuitive steering for a more realistic driving experience. This RC monster truck’s sturdy body and strong tires allows you to explore a variety of terrains such as roads, highways, shallow sand, and mud. It’s a great gift for people of all ages because it’s simple to drive both indoors and out.
- 720P HD FPV camera. Takes crystal clear photos & videos
- 45° adjustable angle lens. Provides a wider shooting range
- Dual control. Control via 2.4G remote control or connect to mobile phone via Wi-Fi
- 7.4V 1,000mAh Ni-MH battery. Large capacity & rechargeable for longer endurance
- Off-road hollow tire. For better grip & stability
- Powerful motor. Easy to gallop; no fear of rough road
- Twist design. Excellent climbing performance for easy driving on 45° slope
Specs
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 11.8″H x 7.5″L x 6.2″W
- Weight: 2.07lbs
- Camera: 720p HD WiFi
- Angle: 45°
- Dual control: Wi-Fi or remote control
- Anti-skid tires
- Shock absorbers
- Anti-collision beams
- High-speed throttle response
- Sensitive steering
- 1/16 full scale
- Control distance: 80 meters
- Image transmission: 35-40 meters
Includes
- 1x RC Truck
- 1x Remote Controller
- 1x Camera (Phone Holder)
- 2x 7.4V 1,000mAh Ni-MH Battery
- 1x USB Charging Cable
- 1x Screwdriver
- 1x Truck & Camera Manual
Shipping
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Off-Road Remote Control Monster Truck with 720P HD FPV WiFi Camera over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.