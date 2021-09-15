Deals Reminder: Mondly Lifetime Subscription, Save 94%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the Mondly Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 94% off the normal price.

We all remember our old language classes from high school, filled with dry vocabulary and rehearsed sentences that did little to make you sound like a native speaker. Mondly takes a different approach to getting you fluent with the language of your choosing. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly knows how to listen to your words and phrases and only gives positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. Combine this with Mondly’s roster of professional voice actors and its conversation-focused curriculum, and you’ll be well on your way to sounding like a true native speaker after working through its fun and quick lessons.

Choose 5 of 33 languages to learn in your own native tongue

Memorize core words, form sentences & take part in conversations

Enhance your education w/ a dictionary, verb conjugator & speech recognition technology

Learn pronunciation from conversations between native speakers

Break the learning process down into short lessons

Immerse yourself by Interacting w/ animals, objects & more via MondlyAR on iOS and Android

Progress tests for English learners with content from Oxford University Press

Note: Every user that redeems their subscription will get full free access to Mondly for Kids, which was selected as Best New App by Apple and is an Editors’ Choice on Google Play! Users can access Mondly for Kids on Android and iOS by logging in with the same account. It otherwise costs $9.99/month.

