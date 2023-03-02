Deals Reminder: Just Jams Bluetooth Earbuds with USB Charging Case, save 56%

Just a quick reminder about the amazing deal on the Just Jams Bluetooth Earbuds with USB Charging Case in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Just Jams Bluetooth Earbuds with USB Charging Case come in a choice of colors, black, white, pink, and gray and they are available for $42.99.

Just Jams Earbuds are the perfect solution for a music lover who wants to enjoy their favorite tunes without drowning out the world around them. These noise-reducing earbuds feature CNVC noise reduction technology that not only reduces external sounds but also keeps your music at a safe volume level and gives you options for 6 listening environments. With a 400mAh large-capacity charging compartment, it can last for 150 hours of standby time, providing you with more peace of mind when you don’t have access to electrical outlets. And they are compatible with mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, and other digital devices with Bluetooth. This is one purchase that will allow you to savor your favorite music in peace whether you’re home or away. Long battery life. Playtime lasts for over 6 hours from a single charge & total of 40 hours

Playtime lasts for over 6 hours from a single charge & total of 40 hours IPX7 waterproof. Prevents water & sweat from penetrating

Prevents water & sweat from penetrating Bluetooth. Connects automatically to the last paired device when you open the case lid

Connects automatically to the last paired device when you open the case lid LED digital display. Shows the power level for charging case & earbuds

Shows the power level for charging case & earbuds One-button control. Makes the earbuds incredibly user-friendly

Makes the earbuds incredibly user-friendly CNVC noise reduction technology. Reduces external sounds & keeps your music loud enough for you to hear

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Just Jams Bluetooth Earbuds with USB Charging Case over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals