Deals: Aufero 15.4″ Laser Engraver for Wood & Metal, Save 28%

We have a fantastic deal on the Aufero 15.4″ Laser Engraver for Wood & Metal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Aufero 15.4″ Laser Engraver for Wood & Metal is available in our deals store for $249.99 it normally retails for $349.99.

The Aufero 15.4″ Laser Engraver is a powerful and efficient machine designed for engraving on both wood and metal surfaces. Equipped with a 32-bit MCU motherboard, it can process up to 32 instructions and achieve an impressive engraving speed of up to 10,000mm/min. With its low gravity center of X-axis, this engraver provides excellent stability and precision even at high processing speeds. Additionally, it is compatible with mature engraving software, making it easy to operate and customize for your engraving needs. The Aufero Laser engraver also features a protective cover that effectively protects your eyes from dazzling beam.

Advanced motherboard Driver-free use on most modern operating systems, except for Windows XP & Windows 7, driver required Higher MCU frequency at 240Mhz and about 10% faster calculation speed than 8th gen motherboard Support next generation Digital Laser Module

Low gravity center of X-axis. More stable & accurate engraving even at high processing speed

More stable & accurate engraving even at high processing speed Broad compatibility. Compatible with mature engraving software; supports Windows, Mac & Linux

Compatible with mature engraving software; supports Windows, Mac & Linux 4 safety protection. Allows you to hook on your project without any worry

Allows you to hook on your project without any worry Dual eye protection. Features a protective cover that effectively protects your eyes from dazzling beam; comes with a pair of goggles for more protection

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Aufero 15.4″ Laser Engraver for Wood & Metal over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals