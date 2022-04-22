Deals Reminder: Brizy Next-Gen WordPress Website Builder, save 76%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the Brizy Next-Gen WordPress Website Builder in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Brizy Next-Gen WordPress Website Builder: Lifetime Freelancer Plan is available in our deals store for just $69, it normally retails for $299.

Are you looking to build a website, but don’t have coding skills? Brizy is the next-gen website builder that anyone can use. No designer or developer skills required. Once you go Brizy, nothing else feels easy!

With Brizy, you can build sites fast and easy and host them yourself. On top of main features like a full-fledged site builder and beautiful templates, Brizy also includes many other functionalities that can add up to significant costs when purchased individually.

Brizy empowers you to convert clicks into clients in no time. You can integrate websites and landing pages with your favorite marketing apps for quick turnarounds. Create sites that look great on all screen sizes, from mobile to desktop. And spend seconds instead of hours changing colors and typography across your entire site with a single click, using Brizy’s Global Styling.

Now is the time to stop wasting hours creating websites from scratch, and start designing sites that are ready for whatever comes their way.

The best site builder for non-techies

120+ design templates beautiful & mobile perfect

Amazing page loading speed

Speed up your productivity with Global Styling

Collect more leads by integrating your favorite marketing apps

Brizy Freelancer Plan

100 PRO websites

PRO designs & features

Lifetime Updates & Support

Pop-up & Alerts Builder

Theme Builder

WooCommerce Builder

Membership functionality

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Brizy Next-Gen WordPress Website Builder: Lifetime Freelancer Plan over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

