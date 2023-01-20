Deals Reminder: BelkaVPN Lifetime Subscription

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the BelkaVPN Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The BelkaVPN Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $39.99, which is a saving of 94% off the normal price.

If you may know, using internet banking or sending money online can be leaked in un-secure/public WiFi networks. In that case, only VPN can prevent your bank account leaks. BelkaVPN protects you from data theft by using a virtual encryption shield ‘tunnel’ to secure your public/open Wi-Fi connections. It also allows you to access streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, ESBC, HBO, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, and a lot more. It has a Kill Switch feature that terminates your internet connection whenever the VPN connection drops. With 120+ VPN servers across 25 global locations, BelkaVPN delivers a better browsing experience that’s fast and secure.

Reliably protect your data on any public Wi-Fi

Surf with no speed or bandwidth limits

Access 120+ VPN servers with 25 locations globally

Surf on a variety of VPN protocols: OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, Socks5 and WireGuard

Access servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now and 40+ others

Enjoy a better browsing experience with handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers

CleanWeb feature blocks ads, tracker, & malware

Easily configure your VPN connection on your router

Convenient management of connected devices

Includes kill switch on iOS and Android

Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption

Zero log policy

Proprietary apps for all platforms

Unlimited traffic and connection speed

24/7 customer support

You can find out more details about this great deal on the BelkaVPN Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals