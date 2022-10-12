Deals Reminder: 4-in-1 Pro Gaming Kit, save 63%

Just a quick reminder about the amazing deal on the 4-in-1 Pro Gaming Kit in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 4-in-1 Pro Gaming Kit is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $54.99, a saving of 63% off the normal price.

Get the ultimate gaming experience with this 4-in-1 Pro Gaming Kit. The kit includes a keyboard, mouse, and mousepad, as well as headphones, all of which have been designed to provide you with the ultimate precision, comfort, and durability for your gaming needs. Enjoy enhanced comfort with soft–cushioned keys, or connect to your PC’s speakers for an immersive sound experience. The mouse features 7 backlit LEDs for precise in-game controls and ultra-durable construction to ensure long-lasting use. Optimized mouse sensor. With 7 backlit LEDs; provides extraordinary in-game precision for total control

With 7 backlit LEDs; provides extraordinary in-game precision for total control Ultra-durable 104-key keyboard. Features soft-cushioned gaming keys to enhance your gaming experience

Features soft-cushioned gaming keys to enhance your gaming experience HD headphones. Feature powerful 40mm drivers & a noise-reducing boom mic

Feature powerful 40mm drivers & a noise-reducing boom mic Anti-sliding durable mousepad. Maximises your gaming precision NOTE: Adapter for PC use NOT included. Specs Keyboard Interface : USB Size: 450 x 175 x 22 mm Key lifetime: 3 million Cable length: 150 cm Power Input: 5V/100 ma Keys: 104

Gaming mouse Interface USB Size: 118 x 68 x 33 mm Buttons: 3 Keys Cable length: 150 cm Resolution: 1000 DPI Key lifetime: 1 million Power Input: 5V/100 mA

Headphones Driver 40 mm Sensitivity: 110+ / – 3dB Frequency range: 20 Hz – 20 Hz Microphone length: 5.5 inches Mic sensitivity: -35 + / – 3 DB Directionality: Unidirectional Cable length: 6 ft. Connector Type: 3.5 mm/ USB (Headphone/ Mic & LED)

Mousepad Size: 12.4 x 7.3 x 3.8cm Anti-slip

Includes Keyboard

Mouse

Mousepad

Headphones

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 4-in-1 Pro Gaming Kit over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals