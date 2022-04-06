Deals: Mac Madness App Bundle for just $19.99

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Mac Madness App Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Mac Madness App Bundle is available in our deals store for just $19.99, that is a saving of 73% off the regular price.
Here is what is included in the bundle:
- LSwitch for LIFX
- Lights Switch
- Photos Metadata Export
- Folder Organizer
- AVR Control
- WSwitch for Belkin WeMo
- M3U Edit
- ReceiptBox
- Podcasts Export
- Mass Rename
- File List Export
- Export for iTunes
- text Workflow
With LSwitch, you can control your LIFX smart lights and customize them to suit your mood using just a menu bar app on your Mac! You can turn On or Off any device, set the color, and dim your lightbulbs. You can also turn On or Off all devices by pressing a button. Set shortcuts on any device to turn it On or Off with the keyboard. The app will find automatically all your LIFX devices on your local network. You can only control the devices on the same local network as your Mac.
- Turn on/off any device, set color, & dim your LIFX lightbulbs
- Turn on/off all devices by pressing a button
- Find automatically all your LIFX devices on your local network
- Only control the devices on the same local network with your Mac
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Mac Madness App Bundle over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.