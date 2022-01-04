Deals: Ivacy VPN lifetime subscription, save 97%

The first deal of 2022 from the Geeky Gadgets Deals store is the Ivacy VPN lifetime subscription and this is available with 97% off the normal retail price.

The Ivacy VPN lifetime subscription for 10 devices is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $59.99.

Enjoy P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity and blazing fast speeds with Ivacy VPN. With a lifetime subscription to this highly-reviewed service, you can unblock and enjoy buffer-less HD instant access to your favorite movies, TV shows, and sports events. Defeat geo-restrictions and embrace internet freedom by connecting to more than 1,000 servers in 100+ locations worldwide! Official partners with the National Cyber Security Alliance, Ivacy VPN promotes cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness.

Lock down your browsing w/ powerful 256-bit encryption

Enjoy fast uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity

Quick-connect to 1,000+ servers in 100+ locations across 50+ countries

Get a dedicated VPN add-on for Kodi

Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, & government surveillance

Anonymize your online activity against spammers & identity thieves

Overcome ISP speed throttling & port blocking

Access region-blocked content anywhere in the world

Enjoy amazing Ivacy features on a range of compatible devices

Log in on 10 devices simultaneously

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Ivacy VPN lifetime subscription over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

