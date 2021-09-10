Deals: Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker, save 17%

We have a great deal on the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker is available in our deals store for $129.99, it normally retails for $156.

With Fitbit Charge 4, there’s no limit to how far you can go. This sleek, swimproof tracker is packed with features that help you know your workouts and your body better – like built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, a new exercise mode and sleep tracking. Plus, with Fitbit Pay and up to 7-day battery, you get more convenience on the go and more inspiration to reach your fitness goals.**Water resistant to 50M.​ ​Battery life varies with use and other factors;​ up to 5 hours with continuous GPS. Specifications: Use built-in GPS to see your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, rides, hikes and more and see a workout intensity map in the app that shows your heart rate changes along your favorite route.

Multi-day battery lasts up to 7 days and up to 5 hours when using built-in GPS. Track workouts with 20+ goal-based exercise modes. It’s swimproof and water resistant to 50M, so you can track swims.

Play your favorite songs and playlists with Spotify app controls on your wrist. Also make secure purchases with Fitbit Pay and get called, text and smartphone app notifications.

With Active Zone Minutes, feel a buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise, and celebrate when you earn extra minutes outside of your exercise goal.

Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn. Track sleep stages & review your in-app Sleep Score for an easy way to see how well you slept. Technical Details:

Brand Name: Fitbit

Product Dimensions: 9.72 x 1.13 x 0.49 inches

Item Weight: 1.06 ounces

Item model number: FB417BKBK-cr

Batteries: 1 C batteries required.

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals