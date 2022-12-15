Deals: Calmind Mental Fitness App Lifetime Subscription

We have an amazing deal on the Calmind Mental Fitness App Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The Calmind Mental Fitness App Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $59.99, a saving of 91%.
Calmind provides physiological and stress-reducing benefits to each of your senses. This digital therapy app helps you improve your quality of life by focusing on what’s important and getting rid of distractions. It provides soothing and sensory stories to reduce stress and help you fall asleep faster, as well as ASMR triggers and calming tones to increase positive hormones. Calmind is your self-care assistant in a pocket!
#4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt
- Stop procrastination; helps with writing, reading, concentration, learning, studying & more
- Helps insomniacs & stressed-out adults peacefully drift off
- Increase positive hormones for calm mind w/ reduced anxiety & stress
- Emotion tracking for stronger resilience & emotion regulation
System Requirements
- IOS 11.0 or later; compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
- Available for desktop use in web app
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Device per license: 5
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Software version: 2.3
- Updates included
