Deals: Bionik® Pro Kit+ for Xbox Series X/S + Essential Gaming Accessories

Are you ready to elevate your gaming experience to the next level? The Bionik Pro Kit for Xbox Series X/S is here to do just that. This kit is not just a collection of accessories, it’s a game-changer. It’s been meticulously designed to enhance your gaming experience, providing you with the tools you need to immerse yourself fully in the world of your favorite games.

The centerpiece of the kit is the CLR-50 over-ear gaming headset. With its 50mm drivers, you’ll be able to hear every footstep, every gunshot, and every line of dialogue with crystal clear clarity. The integrated microphone ensures your team can hear your commands without any interference. And let’s not forget the RGB color feature, adding a touch of personal style to your gaming setup.

Key Features of the Bionik Pro Kit

CLR-50 over-ear gaming headset with 50mm drivers, an integrated microphone, and RGB color feature.

Dual-port controller charger (charge base) with back-lit indicators and an adjustable USB power cord.

Two 1200mAh high-capacity rechargeable batteries with custom covers.

LYNX™ cable, a 10-foot (3m) high-quality charge cable with woven shielding reinforced with Kevlar®.

Cable extender to extend USB power from the console or power supply to accessories.

The dual-port controller charger ensures your controllers are always ready for action. The back-lit indicators let you know when your controllers are fully charged and ready to go. The kit also includes two 1200mAh high-capacity rechargeable batteries with custom covers, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of power in the middle of a game.

The LYNX™ cable is a 10-foot (3m) high-quality charge cable with woven shielding reinforced with Kevlar®. This cable has been lab tested to withstand 30,000+ bends, ensuring it can handle even the most intense gaming sessions. The kit also includes a cable extender, allowing you to extend USB power from the console or power supply to your accessories.

The Bionik Pro Kit for Xbox Series X/S doesn’t just enhance your gaming experience, it transforms it. With this kit, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in your games like never before. So why wait? Elevate your gaming experience today with the Bionik Pro Kit for Xbox Series X/S.

