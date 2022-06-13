Geeky Gadgets

Deals: 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Time Clock & Alarm

6-in-1 Wireless Charger

The 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Time Clock & Alarm

The 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Time Clock & Alarm is available in our deals store for $49.99 and it comes with some great features.

Charge your device or illuminate your desk with this innovative 6-in-1 Wireless Charger. It’s easy to use with its touch buttons and Qi wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices. Beautifully made with a modern look, it can quickly charge your device and is touch-sensitive allowing you to show the digital clock and calendar. For your convenience, this charger comes with an elegant, slim folding design so you can take it anywhere.

  • Multifunctional. Supports wireless phone, wireless headset, wireless watch, & USB charging
  • Strong magnet. Will hold your device in place
  • Touch buttons. For easier control
  • LCD digital clock display. Also displays calendar & has alarm settings available
  • Elegant, slim folding design. Versatile as a smartphone charger & a pretty décor on your desk

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Dimensions: 5.51″ x 2.6″ x 4.96″
  • Input current: 9V/2A
  • Output current: 15W/10W/7.5W/5W
  • Output clock: 1W
  • Apple Watch charge: 2.5W
  • TWS Bluetooth earphone: 3W
  • USB output: 5W
  • Clock function

Includes

  • 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Time Clock & Alarm
  • USB Cable
  • User Manual
  • Wall Adapter



