Deals: 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub

Have you ever wished for a device that could simplify your digital life? A gadget that could declutter your workspace, enhance your productivity, and look sleek while doing it? Well, your wish has just come true with the CASA Hub Stand Pro. This multifunctional device is more than just a stand. It’s a game-changer, combining ergonomic adjustment and USB-C hub functions in one compact, stylish package.

The quick attachment/detachment feature of the CASA Hub Stand Pro ensures that your device is always ready for action. The generous heat dissipation and robust load-bearing mechanism guarantee that your laptop stays cool and secure, even during those marathon work or gaming sessions. And with its sleek all-aluminum design and silicone rubber pads, this stand is as stylish as it is functional.

Key Features of the CASA Hub Stand Pro

Adjustable angles, heights, and 360-degree rotation for optimal viewing

for optimal viewing Right-angle cable for a tighter connection between devices

for a tighter connection between devices Multiple ports including USB-C host, USB-C PD, HDMI, USB-A, and RJ45

including USB-C host, USB-C PD, HDMI, USB-A, and RJ45 Supports 4K@60Hz resolution for a superior visual experience

for a superior visual experience Compatible with the M2 / M1 MacBook & iPad series and laptops up to 17in

and laptops up to 17in Manufacturer’s 3-year warranty for peace of mind

The CASA Hub Stand Pro is not just about convenience and style. It’s also about power. With PD 3.0, up to 20V =5A, 100W (USB-C) input power and up to 5V=0.9A (USB-A) output power, this stand can handle even the most demanding tasks. The transfer speed for both USB-C and USB-A is up to 5Gbps, ensuring that your data moves as fast as you do.

But the CASA Hub Stand Pro doesn’t stop at power and convenience. It also offers flexibility. The 360° rotatable base and adjustable angle allow you to customize your viewing experience to suit your needs. And with its anti-slip grip, you can be confident that your laptop will stay put, no matter how intense your work or play gets.

So why wait? Experience the ultimate in convenience, power, and style with the CASA Hub Stand Pro. Your digital life will never be the same.

