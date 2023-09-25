Deals: 2024 Google Sheets Formulas & Automation Bundle

Are you tired of feeling overwhelmed by spreadsheets? Do you wish you could harness the power of Google Sheets to streamline your work or personal projects? Well, we have the perfect solution for you. The 2024 Google Sheets Formulas and Automation Bundle is a comprehensive course designed to turn you from a beginner into a confident user of Google Sheets.

This course is not just a collection of random lessons. It’s a carefully curated curriculum that covers essential Google Sheets formulas and functions. You’ll learn how to use VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, SUMIF, COUNTIF, index, match, and more. These are the tools that will help you manipulate data, automate tasks, and generally make your life easier.

Key Features of the Course

The course is taught by Dr. Robert Johns, a seasoned researcher with a background in blast engineering and advanced structural engineering. He holds two PhDs from the University of Southampton and has extensive experience in research and data analysis. He’s implemented computational modeling via CFD and FEA, and utilized statistical production of confidence intervals to analyze and interpret data. With his guidance, you’ll be able to apply these advanced techniques to your own work in Google Sheets.

The best part? You can access this course on both desktop and mobile, so you can learn at your own pace, wherever you are. And once you’ve completed the course, you’ll receive a certificate to showcase your new skills.

So why wait? Start your journey to becoming a Google Sheets whiz today with the 2024 Google Sheets Formulas and Automation Bundle. Remember, the only requirement for the course is a device with basic specifications. Unlock the power of Google Sheets and simplify your work today!

