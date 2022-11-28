Deals: 2023 CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle

There is an amazing deal on the 2023 CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 2023 CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.99, a saving of 97% off the regular price.

CISSP is the gold standard for security certifications. It covers the breadth of information security’s deep technical and managerial concepts. Learning to effectively design, engineer, and manage the overall security posture of an organization. This course covers Domain 1 – Security and Risk Management. This domain is one of the most important domains in the CISSP exam. It lays the foundation, covering security concepts that all the other domains build upon. Understanding exactly what security means and the core concepts around assessing and managing the wide array of risks we face is fundamental to every domain in the CISSP. 5.0/5 average rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Access 39 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Gain a clear understanding of CISSP Domain 1

Understand organizational processes & information security strategies

Protect your privacy & your identity from cyber attacks

Master all the risk assessment methodologies

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 2023 CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle, over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals