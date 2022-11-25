Deals: Wood-Look Retro Bluetooth Speaker, save 68%

We have an amazing deal on the Wood-Look Retro Bluetooth Speaker in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

Add a touch of luxury to your home or office with these wood-look Bluetooth speakers. A rich, wood finish makes these speakers a classic addition to any room, and the easy-to-use control panel provides everything you need right at your fingertips. With up to 25 feet of range from your device, this Bluetooth speaker is perfect for any space. Plus, the woodsy shades give this speaker an earthy look that’s perfect for any décor. Easy-to-use control panel. Makes it easy to adjust the volume or switch it on & off

Specs Specs Color: pine yellow

Finish: matte

Materials: ABS, acrylic plastic

Dimensions: 3″H x 7″L x 3.5″W

Play time: 10hrs

Charge time: 3hrs

Range: 25ft

Bluetooth: 5.1

Battery capacity: 1200mAh

Frequency: 40Hz-10KHz

Certificate: CE, FCC, RoHS

Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty Compatibility iPhones

Ipads

Samsung

Tablets

Laptops

Computers

