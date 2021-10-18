Deals: 2021 Cloud Computing Certification Super Bundle, save 98%

We have a great deal on the 2021 Cloud Computing Certification Super Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The 2021 Cloud Computing Certification Super Bundle is available in our deals store for $59.99, that is a saving of 98% off the normal price.
Here is what is included in the bundle:
- CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)
Become a Versatile System Administrator with High-Quality Skills in Maintaining & Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Services
- AWS Certified DevOps Engineer: Professional
Earn a Six-Figure Salary as an In-Demand, Certified DevOps Engineer
- AWS Certified Developer: Associate
Get an In-Depth Look at Developing for AWS & Prepare to Ace the Certified Developer Exam
- AWS Certified SysOps Administrator: Associate
Learn the Advanced Aspects of AWS from an Administrator Point of View
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate
Host Highly Scaleable, Fault-Tolerant Applications on the AWS Cloud
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner
7+ Hours of Content on Basic Cloud Concepts, AWS Services, Security, Architecture, Pricing & Support
- Microsoft Azure Administrator (AZ-103)
Employ a Vast Array of Intelligent Services to Work at Scale & At Cheaper Costs Than On-Premises at Your Location
- Microsoft Certified Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500)
Effectively Implement Security Controls & Maintain Good Security Posture
- Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104)
Get the Knowledge to Make You Azure-Ready & Become a Better Azure Administrator
- Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900)
Learn Microsoft’s Constantly Growing Cloud Platform & How Its Services are Provided
- Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform & Services
Handle Everything Related to Azure Infrastructure Services
- Google Cloud Platform: Associate Cloud Engineer
Get Insights Into the GCP Cloud Engineer Exam & Walk Through Main Exercises Around Managing a GCP Cloud
- AWS Certified Big Data: Specialty
Power Up Your Big Data Knowledge
You can find out more details about the 2021 Cloud Computing Certification Super Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.
