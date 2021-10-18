Deals: 2021 Cloud Computing Certification Super Bundle, save 98%

We have a great deal on the 2021 Cloud Computing Certification Super Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 2021 Cloud Computing Certification Super Bundle is available in our deals store for $59.99, that is a saving of 98% off the normal price.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

Become a Versatile System Administrator with High-Quality Skills in Maintaining & Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Services

Become a Versatile System Administrator with High-Quality Skills in Maintaining & Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Services AWS Certified DevOps Engineer: Professional

Earn a Six-Figure Salary as an In-Demand, Certified DevOps Engineer

Earn a Six-Figure Salary as an In-Demand, Certified DevOps Engineer AWS Certified Developer: Associate

Get an In-Depth Look at Developing for AWS & Prepare to Ace the Certified Developer Exam

Get an In-Depth Look at Developing for AWS & Prepare to Ace the Certified Developer Exam AWS Certified SysOps Administrator: Associate

Learn the Advanced Aspects of AWS from an Administrator Point of View

Learn the Advanced Aspects of AWS from an Administrator Point of View AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate

Host Highly Scaleable, Fault-Tolerant Applications on the AWS Cloud

Host Highly Scaleable, Fault-Tolerant Applications on the AWS Cloud AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

7+ Hours of Content on Basic Cloud Concepts, AWS Services, Security, Architecture, Pricing & Support

7+ Hours of Content on Basic Cloud Concepts, AWS Services, Security, Architecture, Pricing & Support Microsoft Azure Administrator (AZ-103)

Employ a Vast Array of Intelligent Services to Work at Scale & At Cheaper Costs Than On-Premises at Your Location

Employ a Vast Array of Intelligent Services to Work at Scale & At Cheaper Costs Than On-Premises at Your Location Microsoft Certified Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500)

Effectively Implement Security Controls & Maintain Good Security Posture

Effectively Implement Security Controls & Maintain Good Security Posture Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104)

Get the Knowledge to Make You Azure-Ready & Become a Better Azure Administrator

Get the Knowledge to Make You Azure-Ready & Become a Better Azure Administrator Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900)

Learn Microsoft’s Constantly Growing Cloud Platform & How Its Services are Provided

Learn Microsoft’s Constantly Growing Cloud Platform & How Its Services are Provided Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform & Services

Handle Everything Related to Azure Infrastructure Services

Handle Everything Related to Azure Infrastructure Services Google Cloud Platform: Associate Cloud Engineer

Get Insights Into the GCP Cloud Engineer Exam & Walk Through Main Exercises Around Managing a GCP Cloud

Get Insights Into the GCP Cloud Engineer Exam & Walk Through Main Exercises Around Managing a GCP Cloud AWS Certified Big Data: Specialty

Power Up Your Big Data Knowledge

You can find out more details about the 2021 Cloud Computing Certification Super Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals