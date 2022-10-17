Dead Space remake extended gameplay and release date

Gamers looking forward to playing the new Dead Space remake currently in development, bering recreated to provided a graphically enhanced version of the iconic science-fiction survival horror classic. Are sure to enjoy this new extended gameplay trailer providing a first look at what you can expect from the enhanced Dead Space gameplay of the new release which is now available to pre-order on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper and more immersive experience the Dead Space gameplay reveals a first look at the new visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio and improvements to gameplay, while still staying faithful to the original game launched back in 2008.

“Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme gives you a more in-depth sneak peek at the reimagined USG Ishimura, showing off key improvements including updated visual fidelity, the interconnected ship, the intensity director, and more. The Intensity Director makes your exploration of the Ishimura even more intense, challenging, and unpredictable. Enemies, lighting, and ambiance may change each time you return to a previously explored area, making each experience unique. Then find out how new audio and visual effects help crank up the tension throughout.”

Dead Space release date

The remake of the iconic single player survival horror game will be available to play early next year and the Dead Space release date has been set for January 27, 2023 when it will release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

“The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and suspenseful atmospheric audio, as well as new gameplay content and improvements while staying faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision.”

“Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity.”

Source : Sony



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals