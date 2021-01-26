Team Group unveils next-generation DDR5 SO-DIMM

Team Group has this week unveiled its next-generation DDR5 SO-DIMM, confirming that the company has successfully created DDR5 SO-DIMM. Team Group is now expected to be the first to take Intel and AMD’s new platform validation tests.

“For notebooks that need to stay mobile for a long period of time, this can noticeably reduce power consumption and extend standby time. DDR5 SO-DIMM also supports on-die ECC, a feature that self-corrects single-bit errors, greatly improving system stability. Users can look forward to the convenience and peace of mind that DDR5 will bring to notebooks, mini PCs, NAS, and more.”

Specifications of the DDR5 SO-DIMM are still at the early stage of development and resemble those of the U-DIMM version, explains Team Group. A single module has a capacity of 16 GB and a frequency of 4800 MHz, and both versions run at the lowered voltage of 1.1 V. As soon as more information is released by Team Group Regards the development of the new DDR5 SO-DIMM and its validation testing, we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals