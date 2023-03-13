G.SKILL DDR5-8000 CL38 48GB memory kit

G.SKILL has this month introduced a new memory kit in the form of the G.SKILL DDR5-8000 CL38 48GB. Offering two sticks of 24GB memory with a specification of DDR5-8000 CL38-48-48 at 48 GB (24 GB x2) under the flagship Trident Z5 RGB series, and setting a new bar for extreme overclocked memory with 24 GB capacity modules.

“Always exploring the limits of DDR5 memory speed, G.SKILL’s R&D team has successfully reached an astonishing DDR5-8000 CL38-48-48 at 48 GB (24 GB x2) kit capacity with the new 24 GB capacity modules. Refer to the screenshot below to see this memory kit in action with the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and Intel Core i9-13900K processor, reaching an incredible 123.76 GB/s read, 120.75 GB/s write, and 118.02 GB/s copy speed in the AIDA64 memory bandwidth benchmark.”

“Dedicated to developing the fastest possible DDR5 memory on the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Z790 chipset, G.SKILL showcases the high memory bandwidth performance of DDR5-8000 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard.”

“Along with the latest release of the 13th Gen Intel™ Core® desktop platform, ASUS and G.SKILL worked closely to achieve an astounding DDR5-10000 overclocked memory speed in single-channel operation, using only air cooling for the CPU and DRAM module. “

The new memory kit specification supports Intel XMP 3.0 and will soon be available to purchase worldwide from G.SKILL partners with availability starting next month during April 2023. For more specifications and testing results jump over to the official G.SKILL website by following the link below.

Source : G.SKILL





