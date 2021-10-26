ADATA XPG LANCER DDR5 gaming memory introduced

ADATA has this week introduced its first DDR5 gaming memory in the form of XPG LANCER, offering increased bandwidth as well as allocating more bandwidth per CPU core with frequencies of up to 5,200 MT/s. The new gaming memory is equipped with a PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) and ECC (Error Correcting Code) for improve stability and performance and is available in capacities of 16GB. The LANCER series DDR5 memory will be available in a 5200MT/s with 16GB Single-channel kit and Dual-channel kit, with 6000MT/s versions available very soon.

ADATA XPG’s first DDR5 gaming memory

“The use of high-quality ICs and PCBs ensure uncompromised performance and reliable overclocking, ideal for discerning gamers and overclockers. With support for Intel XMP 3.0, users can get overclocking easily without the need to go into BIOS. There is no need to repeatedly adjust and fine-tune overclocking parameters.”

“The XPG LANCER ushers in the DDR5 era for XPG gaming memory. Reaching frequencies of up to 5,200 MT/s, it delivers a major performance boost for gaming and overclocking. With error correcting code, (ECC) this module can correct errors automatically in real-time. In addition to greatly reducing the burden of CPU calculations, it also provides increased stability and reliability.”

Source : ADATA

