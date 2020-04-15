ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB memory modules

ADATA has introduced their new XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB memory modules constructed using “only the highest quality chips and PCBs” says ADATA. The XPG D50 provides ultimate stability, reliability, and speeds of up to 4800 MHz and support the latest Intel and AMD platforms.

The XPG D50 is fitted with a performance heatsink with a wall thickness of nearly 2 mm for excellent durability, and thanks to support for Intel XMP 2.0 the memory modules offer “hassle-free and stable overclocking” without the need to go into BIOS.

The 4800 MHz and 4600 MHz as well as all 32 GB variants will be available at the start of May 2020, with other variants being available a little earlier and later this month. But obviously exact availability of the memory modules will vary by region. “The XPG SPECTRIX D50 offers immense performance and minimalist styling gamers, overclockers, and PC enthusiasts will appreciate.”

Source : TPU

