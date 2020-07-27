Updated HyperX Predator and Fury DDR4 memory announced

HyperX has this month announced the release of two new updated products the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB and cost-effective HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB memory modules and kits. HyperX is offering the latest Fury modules in capacities from 4GB to 32GB and kits from 16GB to 128GB, depending on your needs. While the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB memory offering speeds up to 4,800MHz and latencies from CL12 to CL19 is available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB single modules and in kits of two, four, and eight.

The Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze. Simply select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking without having to manually adjust the memory timings yourself, says HyperX.

“Give your AMD- or Intel-based system the performance needed to stay atop the food chain with the record-breaking1, ultra-fast HyperX Predator DDR42. Boost your frame rate, keep your streams broadcasting smooth, and plow through your highlight reel editing with speeds up to 4800MHz paired with quick CL12–CL19 timings. The aggressive, stylish black heat spreader and matching black PCB will allow you to beat the heat and strike fear into the hearts of your foes. It’s available in single module capacities of 8GB–32GB and kits of 2, 4, and 8 with capacities of 16GB–256GB. Predator DDR4 is Intel XMP certified with profiles that are optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets – just select the hand-tuned profile in your BIOS and you’re ready to go. 100-percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty and over 30 years of expertise, dependable Predator DDR4 gives you the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind.”

– High speeds matched with low latencies to deliver extreme performance

– Intel XMP profiles optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets

– Ready for AMD Ryzen

– Fierce black aluminum heat spreader

– Lifetime warranty

–

Source : HyperX

