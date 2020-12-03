Enad Global 7 acquires Daybreak Games for $300 million

Daybreak Games a company responsible for multiplayer games such as Planet side 2, H1Z1 or Z1 Battle Royale as it is known now and the EverQuest franchise, is to be purchased by Enad Global 7 the $300 million on a cash and debt free basis. Planetside 2 has recently received a wealth of new updates and content and has just celebrated its eighth year thanks to a supportive community of players.

– EG7 is a group of companies that develops, markets, publishes and distributes video games for PC, console and mobile on a global market

– The group comprises EG7 Studios, Petrol, Sold Out, Big Blue Bubble, Piranha Games and Antimatter Games among others

– Covers the entire gaming industry value chain. Where work-for-hire, marketing and publishing has predictive and stable revenue streams and development with great option value

– Has undergone rapid growth, both organically and through acquisitions including the most recent acquisitions Big Blue Bubble and Piranha Games

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Daybreak into the EG7 family today,” said Robin Flodin, CEO and Co-founder of EG7. “Daybreak is a company that I have the utmost admiration for, not only for their games but the teams behind those games and services. Together we have bold and exciting plans for the future and I look forward to making those dreams a reality for gamers all over the world.”

“On behalf of the Daybreak team and all of our players, we are elated to be joining the EG7 family. The combined companies are strategically positioned to expand Daybreak’s unique and iconic portfolio of live games and will help amplify our passion for making great games for our awesome communities,” said Jason Epstein, Executive Chairman of Daybreak. “I look forward to working closely with the team at EG7 to continue to deliver incredible experiences for our players around the world.”

“Daybreak Games has an incredible legacy, an impressive portfolio of game franchises and the most incredible community of players combined with EG7, we are better positioned to expand on those amazing IPs, grow its development teams and player communities and fund exciting future games,” said Ji Ham, CEO of Daybreak.

Source : EG7

