Dawn of Ragnarok Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion

Next month on March 10, 2022 the Viking adventure game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive a new expansion in the form of the highly anticipated Dawn of Ragnarok. To whet your appetite and provide a glimpse at what you can expect from the new Valhalla Expansion, Ubisoft have released new details on Dawn of Ragnarök via the Xbox News site.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Expansion will be available to play next month on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and PC systems. Dawn of Ragnarök focuses on Odin (aka Havi), who delves into this strange new land on a quest to rescue their son, Baldr, from the unkillable fire giant Surtr. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more.

Valhall Dawn of Ragnarok

“In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, the most ambitious expansion in franchise history, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom.Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods’ doom.”

“Set thousands of years before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (and experienced as a vision by Eivor), Dawn of Ragnarök is the series’ biggest expansion yet, with an estimated 35-plus hours of content. Svartalfheim is a huge realm filled with massive dwarven buildings, literal mountains of gold, and a skyline dominated by the twisting branches of Yggdrasil, the World Tree. It’s a world under occupation by Surtr’s forces, the Muspel fire giants, who’ve allied with the Jotnar frost giants to hunt for powerful relics hidden throughout Svartalfheim.”

Source : Major Nelson

