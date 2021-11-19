Data-driven art exhibition by Refik Anadol

Media artist Refik Anadol is currently exhibiting his latest creations at the Machine Hallucinations : Nature Dreams exhibit at the König Galerie. The exhibition will run until December 17, 2021 and features a range of art using artificial intelligence with architecture and NFTs. “Having gathered around 300 million images of nature, Anadol’s MACHINE HALLUCINATIONS: NATURE DREAMS project is the culmination of almost three years of data collection. And he is full of praise for OLED as a “new canvas that allows all artists working in this digital space to form their digital paintings in the highest quality, to the highest standard and with the best presentation.”

“Anadol uses triptychs, or sequences of three panels, to expand unique visions of nature. In total, 12 77-inch OLEDs have been arranged both vertically and horizontally at the exhibition to express everything from delicate floral patterns to the detailed contours of satellite imagery. OLED technology can rise to this aesthetic challenge by harnessing the power of millions of pixels that all control themselves individually. This self-emissive advantage of OLED means you can get true black right next to vivid colors, creating a contrast that enables digital artists to portray exactly what they intend.”

Data-driven Art by Refik Anadol

“One of the reasons why I’m extremely happy and satisfied with using OLED in my work is it has perfect black and self-emissive technology. And, because of the natural concept of the project, it can show an enormous gamut of color and clarity in the experience,” Anadol says. Despite all of their own strengths, OLED panels are thin and light, so they blend into their surroundings and allow the art itself to shine. In addition to the triptychs, another three 65-inch OLED panels have been positioned at the entrance of the exhibition hall to demonstrate Anadol’s signature creative process and past works.”

“Sharing the title of the exhibition itself, Anadol’s sculpture NATURE DREAMS takes on a life of its own. The pigments of nature are, in this case, machine-generated. It appears so dynamic that it might burst into movement at any moment. And another of the works is on the outside of König Galerie – WINDS OF BERLIN evokes stained glass on the former church tower of St. Agnes. Based on environmental real-time data collected from the city, it is the first generative public artwork to be shown in Berlin in NFT form.”

Source : LG

