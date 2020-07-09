Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope launches October 30th

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be available to play on October 30th 2020 and is now available to pre-order, providing Early Access to The Curator’s Cut. Little Hope is the second game in The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Each new game in The Dark Pictures Anthology will deliver a new cinematic horror experience playable in single and multiplayer including Shared Story playable with a friend online and Movie Night mode where up to 5 players can play together off-line and pass-the-pad.

“Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, 4 college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog. Whilst visions from the town’s gruesome and sinister past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell!”



– Witness terrifying visions of the past, haunted by the events of the XVIIth century Andover Witch Trials

– Escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue your cast…

– Play online with a friend or up to 5 friends offline, share your story and cooperate wisely to save your cast …Abandon Hope All who enter here…

The Limited-Edition Bundle, only available at participating retailers, includes Little Hope & Man of Medan games, a Dark Pictures Cloth Map, two map pins and a Steelcase (with 4 slots) all at a special price

Source : MoM

