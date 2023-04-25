Dark Barracks vehicle rooftop tent it is Kickstarter

Outdoor explorers looking for a convenient way to enjoy sleeping outdoors on the roof of their vehicle might be interested in the new Dark Barracks rooftop tent which has launched via Kickstarter this month and has already raised over three times its required pledge goal with still 44 days remaining. The sturdy van and car tent is constructed from premium aluminum composite paneling offering a wet free zone with just 30 second installation time.

Early bird rewards are now available for the creative project from roughly $4,900 or £3,925 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Designed with a ground-breaking technology, DARK BARRACKS reduces internal condensation and increases heat insulation via premium aluminum composite panels. Here are the details of DARK BARRACKS components that allow you to enjoy a more comfortable, pleasant camping experience throughout all seasons.”

Rooftop tent

“DARK BARRACKS and its four walls are made of high-grade aluminum composite panel with high thermal insulation—the same materials used in vehicles, airplanes, and buildings. Our product is strong against weather or external forces such as sharp tools or wild animals, providing a safe and sturdy option for the users. Traditional rooftop tents are made with soft fabric walls. These materials get wet easily and take a long time to dry off the moisture, leading to the issue of molds and odors due to internal condensation, rain or snow. “

If the Dark Barracks campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Dark Barracks rooftop tent project sift the promotional video below.

“The top panel, or roof, of DARK BARRACKS is created by layering six airspace insulation composite panels together. Our top panel is not only light but also carries an important function called high insulation that prevents deformation and discoloration of the product, providing solid durability for the users.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the rooftop tent, jump over to the official Dark Barracks crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





