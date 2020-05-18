Dagr micro knife hits Kickstarter from $25

Designers and Kickstarter entrepreneurs Dave and Calvin Laituri have returned to Kickstarter to launch their latest project the Dagr micro-knife which is available in either stainless steel or titanium depending on your preference. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Dagr microknife which has already raised over $30,000 thanks to nearly 700 backers with still 31 days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are available from $25 for a stainless steel Dagr and $35 for a titanium knife.

“We’ve all been there – a recently delivered box that needs to be opened, a string that’s a bit too long or a sheet of paper that needs to be trimmed. You need a simple cutting edge, but there’s none within easy reach. We designed Dagr specifically for that situation, to be the knife that’s always with you wherever you go. It’s compact enough to ride along amongst your keys, but sharp enough to help with your everyday cutting tasks.”

“Dagr’s blade and cap parts are each CNC turned from solid 304 stainless steel or grade 5 Titanium stock. 304 Stainless is a preferred grade for use in the production of surgical instruments, Grade 5 Titanium is a favorite of the aircraft industry for its additional strength and lighter weight. Both are ideal materials for the job, will last forever.”

“Regardless of size, knives are all about blade sharpness and the ability to cut stuff when needed. Dagr’s blade is .5” (12mm) long and .07″ ( 2mm) thick, allowing it to be used both for paper-thin materials and heftier, thicker materials like cardboard, leather or even twine & lanyard cord. TSA does not allow any sharp objects on planes, but Dagr can be placed in checked luggage.”

Source : Kickstarter

