Element periodic table D6 metal dice made from pure elements

The unique project has launched via Kickstarter this month and blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1,300 backers with still 24 days remaining. The unique metal dice project provides a chance to own Element Dice. D6 dice made from a variety of different metals from solid silver to lead. Providing a unique set of 6 sided dice that you can customise to exact needs and weights.

Other materials in the range include copper, tungsten, titanium, aluminum, nickel, iron, zinc, tin, magnesium, gold, carbon, cobalt, and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $64 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates).

D6 metal dice made from pure elements

“This is our 5th Dice campaign on Kickstarter. While we have done everything to work out all foreseeable kinks in the era of Covid there may always be unforeseen circumstances. That said we are confident in our ability to navigate any potential risks and challenges and get these amazing dice into your hands! We source as pure of elements as possible. In some cases minor amounts of alloys may be used to prevent oxidation or aid in dice durability.”

If the Element Dice crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Element Dice periodic table dice project review the promotional video below.

“For the first time ever we will be unlocking a full matching polyhedral set of one of our previous Element. The Element to be voted on by all backers after passing $100,000. Missed our first 4 Kickstarters? No worries! You can still get the other elements as add-ons at our special Kickstarter-only pricing! Add-Ons will be availabe to select in BackerKit after the end of the campaign “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the periodic table dice, jump over to the official Element Dice crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

