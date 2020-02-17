Czinger 21C has 0 to 62 mph time of 1.9 seconds

The Czinger 21C is a new hypercar that will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor show next month and now we have some more details about the car.

The new Czinger 21C will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of under 2 seconds, that manufacturer has revealed it will take just 1.9 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour.

There are not details as yet on what will be powering this new hypercar, all we know so far is that it will be powered by an “in-house developed, strong hybrid powertrain”.

The company has revealed that this new hypercar will come with a massive 1,233 horsepower, we will have more details about it when it is unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Source Top Gear

