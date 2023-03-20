Formify custom gaming mouse fits your hand perfectly

If you have trouble finding the perfect mouse to fit your hand size, you might be interested in a new ergonomic custom gaming mouse from Formify that is specifically molded and designed to fit your hand perfectly. Each mouse is unique and uses the Formify customization technology that uses just a photograph of your hand and advanced software algorithms to create a custom 3D model of your grip. This is then used to custom make a gaming mouse tailored to your exact hand contours and weighing only 55g on average.

“With a Formify mouse, you’ll experience unparalleled comfort and control, allowing you to play for longer periods of time without experiencing any discomfort or fatigue.”

Formify will be launching their unique ergonomic gaming mouse on Kickstarter tomorrow and those of you that register your details on the official Formify website by following the link below will receive a 20% discount off the recommended retail price. Features of the gaming mouse include Lift Off Distance < 2mm, 2/1mm (Programmable), Resolution 16,000 DPI, Pixart PMW3395, Acceleration – 50 g and Tracking Speed – 650 IPS.

Custom gaming mouse

“But Formify isn’t just about comfort – they also focus on delivering the best gaming performance possible. Their mice are designed with precision sensors and cutting-edge technology, giving you lightning-fast response times and accuracy that’s unmatched by any other mouse on the market. Formify’s dedication to delivering the perfect custom PC mouse is evident in their meticulous design process.

Over the course of three years, they have created over 100 prototypes to fine-tune the design parameters and shape of their custom mice. This rigorous testing and development process ensures that every Formify mouse is optimized for maximum comfort and performance.

So whether you’re a hardcore gamer or just looking for a mouse that’s tailored to your needs, Formify is the perfect solution. With their commitment to ergonomic design and gaming performance, you can trust that you’ll be getting the best possible mouse for your needs.”

Source : Formify





