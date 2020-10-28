New iiyama G-Master Curved Red Eagle monitors unveiled

Monitor manufacturer iiyama is added to new curved Red Eagle monitors to its range in the form of the 24″ FHD G2466HSU and a 32″ QHD GB3266QSU displays. The GB3266QSU display has been designed with ergonomics in mind and allows users to adjust tilt, swivel and height.

“The Adaptive Sync technology provides dynamic adjusting of the monitors vertical refresh rate to the frame rate of the graphics card while the low framerate compensation effectively removes the minimum refresh rate boundary, putting an end to virtually any tearing or stuttering issues.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Inspired by the human field of view, the 1500R (24″) and 1800R (32″) curvature of the new Red Eagles brings the edges of the monitors into a more comfortable distance, allowing users to take full advantage of peripheral vision. VA panel technology provides excellent contrast ratio making all the nuances between the light and dark colors clearly visible. To further enhance visibility in shadowed areas, users can switch on the Black Tuner function improving viewing performance and helping to spot the enemy earlier.”

Both monitors are equipped with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. They also feature a headphone connector and USB hub with charging function. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : iiyama : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals