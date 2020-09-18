EIZO 37.5″ Ultrawide QHD+ curved monitor

EIZO as unveiled a new curved monitor this week in the form of the 37.5-inch EV3895. Th new monitor is the companies first ultrawide, curved monitor and offers users a UWQHD+ resolution of 3840 x 1600 pixels and is equipped with USB Type-C docking and LAN features to match the “workstyles of professionals” says EIZO.

“The closer a user sits to large monitor, the greater the distance between their eyes and the far edges of the screen. A curved monitor gently brings those edges in to a more comfortable distance, improving visibility, focus, and immersion.”

The monitor is equipped with a USB Type-C input for streamlined connectivity. This allows users to display video, playback audio, transmit USB signals, and even access a network signal using a single cable. Furthermore, the USB Type-C connection reliably charges laptops and small desktop PCs with 85 watt power delivery. In addition to USB Type-C, the monitor is equipped with a DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs.”

“The FlexScan EV3895’s slim and frameless design allows it to fit naturally in any environment. In addition to sleek black, the cabinet is available in white for a color option that keeps the work area feeling bright. EIZO also provides matching cables for full color coordination. The monitor’s stand has a cable duct with a detachable backplate to simplify cable management for a clean workspace.

The monitor is equipped with EIZO’s proprietary EcoView technologies which cut power consumption by as much as 40%, while also facilitating eye comfort. The monitor is certified by major comprehensive sustainability standards such as TCO Certified Generation 8, EPEAT, and EnergyStar. It also meets several of the categories set forth by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for environmentally friendliness and higher work efficiency.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Type IPS

Backlight LED

Size 37.5″ / 95.3 cm

Native Resolution 3840 x 1600 (24:10 aspect ratio)

Viewable Image Size (H x V) 879.7 x 366.5 mm

Pixel Pitch 0.229 x 0.229 mm

Pixel Density 111 ppi

Display Colors 16.77 million

Viewing Angles (H / V, typical) 178° / 178°

Brightness (typical) 300 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (typical) 1000:1

Response Time (typical) 5 ms (gray-to-gray)

Color Gamut (typical) sRGB: 100%, DCI-P3: 94%

Source : EIZO : TPU

