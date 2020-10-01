MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R curved gaming monitor

MSI has this week introduced a new curved gaming monitor in the form of the MSI ARTYMIS Series 1000R offering uses a resolution of 3440 x1440 pixels, 1ms response time and HDR400 to fully utilize the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series of graphics cards.

“1000R, The most suitable curvature for the human eyes. It can Perfectly fits the curvature of the human eye so that you can see the entire screen without any fatigue. The curved surface design can also enhance the sense of coverage and immersion so that you will not be disturbed by the outside environment during the game, which greatly enhances the gaming experience. In addition to 1000R, we also added many innovative and exclusive AI features to the product. The first product within the series – MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR, comes equipped with 3440 x1440 resolution, 1ms response time, and HDR400 to fully utilize the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series. The visual experience brought about by performance enhancement is expected to be launched in December of 2020, so stay tuned.”

“The MSI ARTYMIS series is the most curved 1000R gaming monitor on the market. It perfectly fits the curvature of the human eye so that you can see the entire screen without any fatigue. The curved surface design can also enhance the sense of coverage and immersion so that you will not be disturbed by the outside environment during the game, which greatly enhances the gaming experience. The curved-screen also has an advantage that is often overlooked. The left and right edges of the curved-screen can be seen at a glance and is ergonomic, which helps with the response speed of the human body. In summary, for a player who has been in front of the computer for a long time, the 1000R Perfect Curved Monitor is one of his best choices when choosing a gaming monitor.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Guru3D

