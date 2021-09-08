Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept unveiled

Cupra has unveiled its latest concept car, the Cupra Tavascan Extreme E, the car comes with a range of sustainable materials made using Flax fibres and more.

Many of the parts of the new Cupra Tavascan Extreme E have been 3D printed and it gives us an idea about what the 2024 Tavascan may look like.

“We strongly believe in the Extreme E project as a whole” said Antonino Labate, Director of Strategy, Business Development and Operations at CUPRA. “Electrification, sustainability, gender-balance and diversity are common values between CUPRA and Extreme E. The CUPRA Tavascan Extreme E Concept is clear proof of the hard work that we’re doing at CUPRA in order to be able to compete next season.”

“The CUPRA Tavascan Extreme E Concept is the next evolution of our all-electric off-road racing car with even more CUPRA DNA and a design hints at the brand’s future direction. But it also delivers technical advancement too” said Head of Technical Development at CUPRA Racing Xavi Serra. “The CUPRA Tavascan Extreme E uses flax fibres throughout the bodywork to improve sustainability and 3D printed elements that can be quickly recreated to keep the racecar out on the track.”

