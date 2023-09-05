Cupra DarkRebel show car shown off at IAA 2023 (Video)

Cupra unveiled their new Cupra DarkRebel show car earlier this year and now the car has been shown off at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany, Cupra has also released a video for the car which you can see below.

According to Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA: “Thanks to the passion and creativity of the CUPRA Tribe, we have been able to turn one of our most powerful obsessions into a real showcar. The CUPRA DarkRebel is the maximum provocation of CUPRA design. It is a rebel with a purpose: to prove that electric cars in the future can be sporty, sexy, and emotional”.

Illumination is a key element in the design of the CUPRA DarkRebel showcar, starting from the lighting of the logo. It highlights the dialogue between material and immaterial, showing how light can support colours and materials and transform the transparency of crystal-clear pieces into solid digitally coloured sculptures. The vehicle’s radical sharp front look is focused by CUPRA’s iconic triangular light signature as it emerges from the body, bringing the car to life. The lighting concept is based on breaking down the CUPRA logo into three triangles, which are then applied as DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).

You can find out more details about the Cupra DarkRebel show car over at the Cupra website at the link below, the car looks awesome from the photos and the video.

Source Cupra



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals