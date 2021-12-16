Cupra Born EV to cost £33,735 on the road in the UK

Cupra has revealed that its new electric vehicle, the Cupra Born will start at 33,735 in the UK, this is for the V1 model, the V2 model will cost £34,190 and the V3 model £37,375.

The first deliveries of the new Cupra Born EV will start in late quarter one of 2022 and the car will come with up to 231 PS.

CUPRA UK has today announced the price of the brand’s first all-electric performance hatchback, Born, with first deliveries expected towards the end of Q1 2022.

With an advanced powertrain and extensive standard equipment list, CUPRA Born will be available in four battery outputs and three trims. The 58kWh 204PS model will be the first to be available from retailers and delivered to UK customers, with additional batteries following soon thereafter during 2022.

‘On the road’ prices for the 58kWh 204PS (150kW) model start from £33,735. This will be followed soon after by the 45kWh 150PS (110kW) derivative, which will be sold at a lower price point. The remaining batteries – 58kWh 231PS (170kW) e-Boost and 77kWh 231PS (170kW) e-Boost – will be available later in 2022, with pricing to be announced in due course.

