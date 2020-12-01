

Bragelonne games has created a complete and “lavish” Cthulhu Mythos tarot deck which is now available to back via Kickstarter and thanks to over 2600 backers has already raised over $190,000. Only a few hours remain on the campaign which was funded in just under six hours. Special early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $35 or £27, offering a considerable discount of approximately 000% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Cthulhu Dark Arts Tarot cards Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July. To learn more about the Cthulhu Dark Arts Tarot cards project checkout the promotional video below.

“This complete tarot contains 78 illustrated cards including 22 major and 56 minor arcana. Each card will be composed of an illustration and its name in english, with as reference the divinatory Tarot of Marseille. You will find a more detailed presentation of the cards in the ARCANA section of this page.”

“All decks will be delivered with a 64-page booklet (2,95″ x 5,90″ | 75×150 mm), printed in black and white (32 pages in English, 32 pages in French) that will help you with the interpretation of each card.”

The softcover book is bigger and larger (4.8″ x 6.2″ | 12,2×15,7 cm) than the booklet included with the Deck and will be available in English and French. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Cthulhu Dark Arts Tarot cards crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

The Miskatonic and R’lyeh pledge tiers will also include Kickstarter exclusive components:

– 160-page softcover book,

– black cotton drawstring bag (6.1″ x 8.2″ | 15,5×21 cm) with a red silkscreen print to store your deck,

– magnetic box with hot stamping metal print,

– 11 Fine Arts, printed in color on fine paper (6.1″ x 8.2″ | 26×14 cm),

– 4 enamel Pins (size: 4,5 cm | 1.77″), featuring the 4 emblems of our Minor Arcana,

– A limited edition of a 79-cards silk-screen printed deck (only in the R’lyeh edition).

Source : Kickstarter

