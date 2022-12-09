Crossfire Legion real-time strategy RTS game launches

If you have been patiently waiting for the new real-time strategy RTS game Crossfire Legion to launch you will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase via Steam to play on PC platforms. “The world is in conflict. Black List and Global Risk are in a perpetual fight for the domination of their ideologies; but all is shaken up with the arrival of a new faction on the battlefield.”

Developed by the team at Blackbird Interactive and published by Prime Matter the game already has mostly positive reviews on Steam and is available at a launch price discount saving you 34% of the recommended retail price until December 15, 2022. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the RTS mechanics, gameplay and scenarios.

“Crossfire: Legion is a real time strategy game featuring tactical action in furious battles across a shattered version of the near future. Raise and customize your army to engage in intense online combat and carve your own path as you rise through the ranks. It’s a new generation of warfare! Whether you are looking for a highly competitive experience or prefer a slightly more relaxed approach, Crossfire: Legion has something in store for you.”

Crossfire Legion RTS game

“Lead your customized army to victory on the proving grounds of a not too distant futuristic world consumed by corporate conflict. Crossfire: Legion is the ultimate fast-paced real time strategy game. Prove your abilities in the online versus modes as you manage resources, consolidate a base and send your army to annihilate the enemies. Prepare yourself, on the field of battle, hesitation is your worst enemy.”

“Crossfire: Legion also comes choke-full of exciting multiplayer modes that will test the full gamut of your abilities as a commander, from strategist to tactician – and have you realize that not all enemies are terrible foes. In Multiplayer, you are in full control over the composition of your army. Choose between three factions and customize your roster by selecting your troops, infantry, vehicles and air units that will guarantee victory.”

Source : PLAION UK : Steam





