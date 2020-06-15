Create augmented reality parallax drawings on iOS using Originate app

iOS users interested in creating augmented reality parallax drawings and AR art on their iPhone and iPad, may be interested in a new iOS application named Originate.the application is now available without subscriptions or in app purchases and is priced at $7.99.

“Create up to five layers of art, and watch it come to life as you tilt and move your device around or view it in AR. You can also share your creations, and import other users’ art (and edit it). Create your best art.”

Key features:

– Beautiful interface

– Create parallax art on your device

– Place art in AR

– PencilKit support

– Add images to layers

– Drag cards around to navigate through projects

– Adjust parallax amounts

– Layers and grids

– Intuitive gestures to undo/redo and switch between layers

– Share images or custom files

– Import Originate files to view and edit other users’ creations

– iCloud sync

– Dark Mode support

– iPad cursor support

– Haptics support

– Alternative app icons

– Context Menus to perform quick actions

– Home screen Quick Actions

– Available on iPhone and iPad

Source : App Store : 9to5Mac

