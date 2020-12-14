Creality WiFi Cloud Box affordable alternative to Octoprint?

Anyone who owns a 3D printer has probably heard of Octoprint, the powerful software you can load onto a Raspberry Pi to help monitor your 3D printing, as well as benefit from a wealth of additional features. This week the YouTube channel Teaching Tech has compared both a new Creality WIFI Box vs Octoprint.

“Octoprint is an amazingly powerful, free and open source addition to your 3D printer. So can Creality provide a viable alternative for roughly half the price of a Raspberry Pi? The short answer in no.. In my opinion, based on my testing, this product is vastly inferior to Octoprint. In addition to the summary at the end of the video, Octoprint is compatible with many webcams and you can add cloud slicing or slicing on the Pi if you prefer.”

Features of the Creality Wi-Fi Cloud Box listed on the companies website :

– Powerful performance: Ultra-stable collection of software and hardware.

– Exquisite appearance: The Creality WIFI box is a black matte shell, with eight symmetrical cooling holes on the front, signal light in the middle, and a power and data interface on the back.

– Easy to use: Download the ”Creality Cloud” app, then connect the device and internet, click the model library to print.

– Slim Size, Big Power：Any time, anywhere, intelligent remote control

– What You Get: Creality Wifi box1, Micro USB cable, product manual *1，our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Source : Creality : Teaching Tech : Hackaday

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals